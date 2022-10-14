Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation invites the local LGBTQ community to attend year-round events.

In addition to the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival, the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation produces many events throughout the year as resources for Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Our mission is to support organizations addressing social, health and economic inequalities in our communities. We encourage the community to help us continue our work by coming out to our events throughout the year,” says Randy Soriano, Director at the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

According to Soriano, the community is invited to check out their year-round events, such as their Rainbow Town Hall.

Soriano says, “Our Rainbow Town Hall is a series of intersectional dialogues exploring topics relevant to LGBTQIA+ people, our families and communities. It will also include a diversity and inclusion training workshop, and a panel discussion with queer business owners.”

For a full listing of events throughout the year, hosted by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, guests can log onto their official website.

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation:

https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com