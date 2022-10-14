Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan.

Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate.

“We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It starts with our customer service team at the front desk who greet and check in our patients. Many patients come to see us because they feel comfortable with our doctors and nurses, and communicating in their native language,” says Dr. Alan Wu, Doctors of Waikiki.

Preparing for the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade, the Doctors of Waikiki have been showing support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Wu says, ” Not only do we provide medical care for our LGBTQ+ ‘ohana, we have staff members and family members that are part of the community. Pride also means more to us than only celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Doctors of Waikiki is proud to support an organization that encourages love and self-acceptance.”

According to Wu, the Doctors of Waikiki’s support for the LGBTQ+ community and Pride run much deeper than only supporting this year’s Parade, Their new tagline is “E Komo Mai. Everyone is Welcome.”

“Like our staff which is diverse and made up of people from around the US and the world, everyone is welcome at Doctors of Waikiki. No matter your nationality, gender, sexual orientation, everyone is ‘ohana at Doctors of Waikiki,” says Wu.

Doctors of Waikiki is open every day, including all holidays, from 8 am to midnight. No appointment is needed.

Doctors of Waikiki:

Address: 120 Ka’iulani Ave. #10 &11

Honolulu, HI 96815

Website: www.doctorsofwaikiki.com