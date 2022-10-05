Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center has been serving Hawaiʻi’s LGBTQIA+ community since 1983. They firmly believe in providing safe spaces for queer youth to flourish and enjoy living their authentic selves. After an eight-year hiatus, the Rainbow Prom is officially making its return! The Masqueerade Ball: Rainbow Prom and is open to all Hawaiʻi high school students. Andrew Ogata, Community Relations Manager at HHHRC, joined us with all the event details.

The event will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM HST at Kaimana Beach Hotel.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hhhrc.org