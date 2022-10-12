The Hawaii Theatre turned 100 on September 6th and they kicked off a year-long celebration with a Concert called “Through the Decades” which celebrated 100 years of entertainment at the theatre. Amy Hānaialiʻi, Kristen Lei, and Johnny Valentine were among a hundred plus entertainers who participated in the special concert. And Hawaii Theatre is celebrating Pride week and participating in the 2022 Pride Parade by providing the grand finale float. And performing on the float will be Starr Kalahiki as they travel down Kalakaua Avenue on the Hawaii Theatre themed float.

For more information visit hawaiitheathre.com.