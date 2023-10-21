HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ showed up and showed out in Waikiki Saturday morning for the Honolulu Pride Parade.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Dykes on Bikes led the parade, as they do for many Pride Parades around the nation, followed by many agencies and community groups, including Alaska Airlines, Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber, the Gay Menʻs Chorus of Honolulu, Kaiser Permanente and Hulaʻs. Also present as a surprise guest was social media superstar, Bretman Rock.
The event was aired live on KHII and will re-air on Saturday on KHON2 at 7 p.m.