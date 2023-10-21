HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ showed up and showed out in Waikiki Saturday morning for the Honolulu Pride Parade.

Dykes on Bikes led the parade, as they do for many Pride Parades around the nation, followed by many agencies and community groups, including Alaska Airlines, Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber, the Gay Menʻs Chorus of Honolulu, Kaiser Permanente and Hulaʻs. Also present as a surprise guest was social media superstar, Bretman Rock.



Disney Aulani employees head out from Magic Island for the Honolulu Pride Parade on Oct. 21, 2023.

Pride community members and advocates have fun while the Honolulu Pride Parade makes its way through Waikiki on Oct. 21, 2023.

Honolulu Pride makes its way through Waikiki on Oct. 21, 2023.

A float is seen traveling down Kalākaua Avenue during the 2023 Honolulu Pride Parade on Oct. 21, 2023.

The event was aired live on KHII and will re-air on Saturday on KHON2 at 7 p.m.