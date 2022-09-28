Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised the Pride flag on Tuesday outside the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building to mark World Pride Month in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Pride Month is right around the corner and downtown businesses and eateries are gearing up for the month-long celebration.

In honor of pride month and LGBT History Month Hideout at the Laylow is launching a specialty cocktail with $1 of each drink sale supporting Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC.)

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Their specialty cocktail called “Sunny Day” is available Oct. 1-31 and made with Herradura Silver Tequila, lilikoi, pineapple juice, Thai chili pineapple shrub and citrus.

The Hideout at the Laylow will be supporting HHHRC for a second year in a row by dedicating a portion of proceeds to support their mission.

Courtesy: Hideout at the Laylow

“At Hideout, we believe in celebrating diversity in our community. We’re honored to give back to HHHRC once again this October to help further their work of fostering health and wellbeing across Hawaii,” said Fuchsia Yamashiro, general manager of Hideout.

HHHRC aims to help Hawaii’s communities that are impacted by the social determinants of health including mental illness, substance abuse, HIV, hepatitis and homelessness.

To make dinning reservations for Hideout at the Laylow head to their website or call (808) 628-3060. You can also follow them on Instagram.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For those looking to learn more about Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center visit their website.