Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022

The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in Pride,” it celebrates the cultural and ancestral queer roots in the islands with the return of the Pride parade down Kalākaua Avenue and festival at historic Kapi‘olani Park,” says Francine Beppu, Chairperson of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

According to Beppu, the Honolulu Pride is a citywide effort with additional events that are scheduled throughout the month of October.

Beppu says, “Following the parade we will have a festival held on the grounds of the Waikīkī Shell with performances and over 125 exhibits by local businesses and organizations. Throughout the rest of the month, we will have events celebrating pride, including Hula’s Catamaran Saturdays, Pau Hana with HNL Pride at the International Market Place, and more.”

For a full listing of events throughout the month including the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade, guests can log onto the official Honolulu Pride website.

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation:

https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/directors/

Honolulu Pride:

www.Honolulupride.com