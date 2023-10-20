HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Pride Parade & Festival is set to be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 21.

It is one of Hawaii’s largest parade and festival events and brings thousands to Waikīkī each October.

You can click here for more information on where to go for the festivities.

The Pride Parade & Festival are free events that are family friendly.

The parade begins at Magic Island, runs down Kalākaua Avenue through Waikīkī Beach and ends at the Waikīkī Shell where the festival takes place.

With all the fun things happening this month, KHON2.com thought it would be fun to see how you much you know about Pride.