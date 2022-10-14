Esera Tuaolo made national headlines after retiring from a 9 year career in the NFL. The former defensive line who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1991 out of Oregon State University, played on five different NFL teams over his career before retiring after the 1999 season with the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after his playing days, Tuaolo wanted to stop hiding who he was, and decided to tell the world via the show Real Sports and later on Oprah.

Now this talented 54 year old is a singer, and an executive chef and this weekend he will be the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade Grand Marshal. If you’d like to follow him on social and check out his music, visit him on Instagram @eseratuaolo