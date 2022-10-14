Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are values that are very important to Alaska Airlines, and they believe every person deserves respect regardless of race, ethnicity, capability, age, gender or sexual orientation – you name it – and are committed to advancing equity in all forms. Last year, Alaska Airlines announced their 2025 goal for diversity and inclusion. Daniel Chun, who is the Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations – Hawai‘i for Alaska Airlines, says one example is wanting the racial diversity of our leadership to reflect the diversity of our frontline employees.

That’s not all. Alaska Airlines is finding ways to connect with different communities by going through their Business Resource Groups (BRGs).

BRGs are created organically by employees to connect with one another and champion the diverse workforce and cultures represented within our company. Organized by fellow employees around a sense of shared interests and experiences, these groups provide access to resources, professional development and support systems.

Alaska Airlines is proud to sponsor this weekend’s Pride Parade and have been a proud sponsor of Honolulu Pride since the beginning when the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation started presenting it several years ago.

Then on Sunday, Alaska Airlines is hosting its first-ever Fly With Pride Brunch in partnership with Gay Island Guide at the Kaimana Beach Hotel ; flying in DeJa Skye from RuPaul’s Drag Race, so it should be a super fun time – there are just a few seats remaining, so check out Gay Island Guide.net.

If you want to check out any updates from Alaska Airlines visit alaskaair.com or check out their Instagram @alaskaair.