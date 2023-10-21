HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people were out on the streets of Waikiki to celebrate the Honolulu Pride Parade — among them was Bretman Rock, an influencer popular not only in the islands but nationwide.

Our Living808 crew got to speak with Bretman who said this year’s parade was the first one he attended in Honolulu.

“It’s so much fun. There’s so much mahu’s everywhere, I love it!” Bretman told Living808.

The 2023 Honolulu Pride “Rooted In Pride: Homecoming” kicked off from Magic Island and made its way through the heart of Waikiki before winding up at Kapiolani Park. From there, folks continued the celebration at the Honolulu Pride Festival and packed the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.

Click here, to watch the full parade.