Alaska Airlines is a visionary sponsor of Honolulu Pride. Kevin Larson joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the Airlines involvement in Saturdays Pride Parade and how ‘Alaska Flys with Pride’

“We’re really looking forward to the parade this weekend, as well as the festival afterwards ; we co-sponsor the main entertainment stage with Hula’s and there are some fantastic artists and performers this year – many of whom flew Alaska Airlines to get here! And on Sunday, we are hosting our first-ever Fly With Pride Brunch in partnership with Gay Island Guide at the Kaimana Beach Hotel ; we are flying in DeJa Skye from RuPaul’s Drag Race, so it should be a super fun time – I think there are just a few seats remaining, so if you’d like to join us, check out Gay Island Guide dot net.’

So look for the Alaska Airlines float and if you can’t make it down to the parade on Saturday, you can catch it live on KHON2 starting at 10am.