The 33rd Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival kicks off this week! The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world. Each year, they screen films from around the world, sharing LGBTQ+ stories. HRFF33 runs from October 13-23 with both in-person screenings and events and online streaming as well. Festival’s director Brandin Shim joined Living808 with all the details.

Shim shared about the importance of the festival, “The film festival was founded by the legendary Jack Law of Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. HRFF is in honor of his late friend Adam Baran. The goal has always been and continues to be increasing representation through film of the very diverse LGBTQ+ community of Hawaii. Representation is important because we need to see ourselves reflected in media so we don’t feel othered. And so we can foster empathy for groups we may not identify with. We’ve made strides in representation, but it’s very evident that more needs to be done.”

There is also a fundraising party, Queer Night at the Museum, Sunday, October 23, from 5-9pm at the Hawaii State Art Museum. Attendees can enjoy delectable bites from local restaurants including The Pig & The Lady and Noi Thai Cuisine, to name a few.

For tickets to the screenings, events or an all-access pass to the festival, visit HRFF.org.