The LGBT Legacy Foundation offers unity and service at Waikiki Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Pride 2019 is being celebrated all over the state this week but there is an organization that works all year round at helping individuals and businesses. The LGBT Legacy Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to empower, educate, unify, and facilitate LGBT organizations and individuals in Hawaii. As an organization, they host Honolulu Pride and run the Waikiki LGBT Center.

The LGBT Center is one of the foundation’s original missions. They wanted to create a location for other non-profit organizations serving the LBGTQ community to meet and organize. Groups that have utilized the center include the Gay Men’s Chorus, Equality Hawaii, Gay Flag Football, Lima Kokua, Aloha Bears, and much more.

The foundation is always looking for volunteers to provide additional support for programs at the LGBT Center and other events that they host during the year. These include a free community picnic, Splash at Wet’ n Wild, their annual Gala, the Honolulu Pride Parade, and the free Honolulu Pride Festival at the Waikiki Shell.

For more information visit:

https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/

https://honolulupride.com