The 50th State commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising

October is Pride Month, and this year the 50th State is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

In 1969, the LGBTQ community demonstrated against New York police in a time when being homosexual was illegal. The riots are considered the most important event leading to the modern fight for LGBTQ rights.



50 years later, the Stonewall Inn continues to be a symbol of where pride began. Members of the Stonewall Inn are in Hawaii now and will participate in the Honolulu Pride Parade on Saturday.

KHON2 and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation are teaming up to live stream the event. Justin Cruz along with parade organizer Francine Beppu will be hosting it. You can watch the parade on KHII and KHON2.COM on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.