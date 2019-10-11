Pride Month in Hawaii is in full swing

There are many events happening around Oahu to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness.

The IBM building will be lit up in rainbow colors on Friday to honor the LGBTQ community.

Friday is National Coming Out Day.

An LGBTQ+ Resource Fair will be held at the UH Manoa Campus Center Courtyard.

The Superhero Coming Out Ball will be held on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the UH Manoa Campus Center Ballroom.

This year, the 50th state is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. In 1969, the LGBTQ community took a stand and demonstrated against New York Police in a time when being homosexual was frowned upon. On Oct. 17 a screening for ‘A State of Pride’ and panel discussion featuring four veterans from the Stonewall Uprising will be held at UH Manoa.

On Oct. 19, the Honolulu Pride Parade will hit the streets of Waikiki. Floats, cars and trolleys will roll down the streets of Waikiki with thousands of participants. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park. KHON2 and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation are teaming up to live stream the event. Justin Cruz along with parade organizer Francine Beppu will be hosting it. Watch the parade on KHII and KHON2.com at 11:30 a.m.