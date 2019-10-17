LGBT Civil Rights: Past, Present & Future

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii has had many leadership roles in advancing civil rights for the LGBT Community. In the 1960’s during the civil rights movement we saw the Supreme Court strike down racially discriminatory laws like those barring interracial marriage. In NYC, the Stonewall riots marked one of the founding events of the gay liberation movement. Hawaii was among the first states to decriminalize same sex relationships in the early 70’s.

Over the past decades much progress has been made, but all Civil rights constantly need protection. Jeff Hong, who sits on the national board of the American Civil Liberties Union, joined Living808 to talk about history and the challenges ahead.

STONEWALL 50TH ANNIVERSARY

October is Honolulu Pride Month and Hawaii will be observing it by commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. In 1969, the LGBTQ community took a stand and demonstrated against New York Police in a time when being homosexual was frowned upon. On Oct. 17 a screening for ‘A State of Pride’ and panel discussion featuring four veterans from the Stonewall Uprising will be held at UH Manoa.

HONOLULU PRIDE PARADE & FESTIVAL

On Oct. 19, the Honolulu Pride Parade will hit the streets of Waikiki. Floats, cars, and trolleys will roll down the streets of Waikiki with thousands of participants. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park. KHON2 and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation are teaming up to live stream the event. Justin Cruz along with parade organizer Francine Beppu will be hosting it. Watch the parade on KHII and KHON2.com at 11:30 a.m.