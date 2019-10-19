Honolulu Pride Parade bringing color down the streets of Waikīkī

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Honolulu Pride is Hawaii’s largest and most colorful festival for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied communities.

It’s a FREE event produced by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation for the entire community.

A celebration of diversity and inclusiveness, everyone is welcome.

The 2019 Honolulu Pride Parade kicks off from Magic Island at 11am on Saturday, October 19.

Festival gates open at 11:30am and the Festival will continue until 6pm.

The 2019 Honolulu Pride Festival will feature an amazing line up of performers including ALLIE X, IZIK, TIM ROSE and CHEVELLE BROOKS, among many others.

If you can’t make it down to watch the parade, not to worry.

KHON2 will be live-streaming the parade via KHII, on our website at www.khon2.com, and on our KHON2 Mobile App.

Live-stream will begin at 11:30am.

For all the information about Honolulu Pride 2019, go to www.hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com.