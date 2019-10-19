Bartender from the Stonewall Inn remembers the riots that sparked a revolution

October is Pride Month and members of the Stonewall Uprising are in Hawaii to celebrate.

The LGBTQ community took a stand and protested against New York police 50 years ago, when being homosexual was illegal. Stonewall Inn bartender Fredd E. “Tree” Sequoia was inside the bar during the raid which started days of riots. The 80-year-old still works at the Stonewall Inn to this day.



The Stonewall Inn is now known as where pride began. “Tree” is in Hawaii as the 50th State commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

KHON2 and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation are teaming up to live stream the event. Justin Cruz along with parade organizer Francine Beppu will be hosting it. You can watch the parade on KHII and KHON2.com at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.