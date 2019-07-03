Hurricane Barbara expected to weaken rapidly before it reaches the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Barbara has weakened slightly, but is still a category 4 hurricane.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday, before entering the central pacific.

At 500 AM, Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 126.6 West.

Barbara is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest or northwest is expected today through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

It remains too early to determine the potential for impacts to the islands associated with Barbara. Interests are encouraged to continue to monitor the latest forecasts for Barbara, that are currently being issued by the National Hurricane Center.

For east facing shores, forerunners from the swell produced by East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Barbara may arrive along east facing shores of the Big Island, and possibly Maui, starting late Friday.