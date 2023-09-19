HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spanish is the fourth most spoken language in the world with nearly 500 million identifying Spanish as their first language.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When the Kingdom of Spain colonized the indigenous peoples of what is now known as Central and South America and the Carribean, all other languages were outlawed; and everyone was forced to adopt and speak Spanish as their first language.

This language has become so dominant that it is now the second most commonly spoken language in the United States with nearly 42 million speakers. In Hawaiʻi, Spanish is the fifth most commonly spoken language.

The origins of Spanish come from the Iberian Peninsula which spoke a form of Latin known as Vulgar Latin. During the era of Rome’s Empire, Hispania was the name of this region leading to what we know as Hispanic.

Classical Latin was for literature, historical records and religious liturgy while Vulgar Latin was spoken by the common peoples of the region.

After the fall of Rome, Vulgar Latin was impacted by the languages spoken by Iberian and Celtic tribes (Celtic tribes originated in Central Europe and spread out across Europe, the Roman Empire and Briton and Ireland).

When the Visigoths and Germanic tribes invaded Hispania when the Roman Empire fell, Vulgar Latin evolved into what we understand to be Spanish in our modern times.

Of course, the language developed a new branch once colonization came to what is now known as the Americas and the Carribean.

In Florida — which is where the very first European colony was established in the “New World” by Spain — and the very southern most parts of Alabama and Mississippi, remnants of Spanish colonization are seen in place names. But in this region, the Spanish language did not become dominant until migration from colonized peoples in Central and South America and the Carribean brought it to the region.

So, Latin America coalesced south of the United States border where Spanish, French, and Portuguese imperialism flourished in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

“As a result of Spanish colonialism in Latin America and a few other areas of the globe, Spanish is the official language of 20 countries today, plus one territory: Puerto Rico and is spoken by nearly 500 million native speakers worldwide,” said Professor Jeffrey Shumway of Brigham Young University.

Hence the importance of understanding the impact of Spanish on the evolution of U.S. and Hawaiian history has become more and more recognized as post-colonial studies spotlight these histories.

“Spanish colonies fought for their independence from Spain throughout the 18th century but maintained Spanish as their official language remained,” added Shumway. “Many of these new Latin American governments encouraged use of Spanish by the Amerindian majority to promote national unity following independence.”

But it wasn’t until the U.S. government rolled out their Manifest Destiny scheme that friction between Spanish and English speakers flared.

According to researcher Rosino Lozano, “the transition from Spanish as an official language of territories in the American southwest stirred political tumult with the insinuation by many in power that these new territories couldn’t be both be Spanish-speaking and American.”

It is in this impasse that we find U.S. immigration policy in our modern world.

When colonizers made their way west to create the United States, they believed that anyone they came into contact with who did not speak English were foreigners who needed to be cleansed from the newly conquered lands.

For millennia, the peoples of Turtle Island’s (now known as North and South America) western region migrated on a regular basis. It was not until English speakers decided that Spanish was not an American language that this migration pattern was disrupted.

It is this disruption that fuels immigration debates in our modern world and causes a great deal of misinformation on who colonized whom and what this meant for families and tribes to be spread.

Although Spanish is spoken as an official language for 20 countries, it must be remembered that each group of Spanish speaking people have their own dialects and idioms that are characteristic of their history. Spanish does not mean the cultures are completely homogenized.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Check back throughout Hispanic Heritage Month to learn more facts about Hispanic culture and how their language and societies have shaped the U.S. and Hawaiʻi.