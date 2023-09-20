HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s hump day in the Pacific, and you know what that means. It’s quiz time!

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us. It’s a time when we can celebrate of the peoples, cultures and traditions that make up the vast Hispanic world.

But unlike most months of celebration that encompass a month from beginning to end, Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15 each year since its inception.

The Hispanic identity in what is now known as the Americas comes from colonization. When Spanish Conquistadors invaded and pillaged what is now known as North, Central and South America and the Carribean (excluding a few countries that were colonized by the French, Dutch and English), the languages, cultures and traditions of the indigenous peoples were outlawed.

In an attempt to eradicate indigenous identity and replace with Spanish language and cultural markers and Catholic traditions and beliefs, the peoples of the conquered areas lost millennia of histories, beliefs and their connections to their ancestors.

But as with many groups, those in the Americas made it all their own.

So how much do you know about Hispanic heritage in the Americas and Hawaiʻi? Take the quiz to find out.