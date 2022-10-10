HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the last week of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and this weekend is the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair.

Organizers with the festival are excited to bring back this annual event after taking more than 2 years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Oct. 15 people on Oahu can head on over to the west side and participate in a free festival for the entire family to enjoy.

From 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. people can experience new rhythms, exotic food, cultural dances and more. Families, students, business owners and visitors are all encouraged to come.

The theme for the festival this year is called Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The event will showcase live Latin entertainment, food trucks, pop-up booths, crafts cultural displays and art.

The event will take place at AMVETS West Oahu, American Veterans Center located at 5001 Iroquois Ave in Ewa Beach. For more information you are asked to call 808-265-0072 or click here.

There will also be a Classic and Vintage Car Show along with children’s activities and booths from different community health agencies.