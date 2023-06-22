The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in its effort to make the U.S. take steps to secure water for the tribe from the Colorado River.

In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that a 1868 treaty did not require the country to take “affirmative steps” to secure water for the tribe.

At issue is an 1868 treaty under which the federal government guaranteed the nation’s agricultural needs, which the Navajo Nation argues includes water rights.

Tribal governments in the suit also cite the so-called Winters doctrine, based on the 1908 Winters v. United States court case, which established that the creation of a Native American reservation also reserves the water necessary for its purposes.

The 1868 peace treaty in question established a reservation for the Navajo and granted them the right to use needed water on the reservation.

The tribe has argued that under that treaty, the U.S. has the responsibility to secure water for the tribe — which has become more difficult as water resources along the Colorado River dwindle amid historic drought.

But the majority of the high court called the tribe “incorrect.”

“In the Tribe’s view, the 1868 treaty imposed a duty on the United States to take affirmative steps to secure water for the Navajo. With respect, the Tribe is incorrect,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority.

The majority opinion was joined by all of the court’s conservatives except Neil Gorsuch, a fervent defender of tribal rights who wrote a dissenting opinion joined by the court’s three liberals.

Gorsuch said the court’s decision “rejects a request the Navajo Nation never made.”

“Where does the Navajo Nation go from here?” Gorsuch wrote. “To date, their efforts to find out what water rights the United States hold for them have produced an experience familiar to any American who has spent time at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Navajo have waited patiently for someone, anyone, to help them, only to be told (repeatedly) that they have been standing in the wrong line and must try another.”

He said their lawsuit “more than suffices to state a claim for relief.”

“As they did at Bosque Redondo, they must again fight for themselves to secure their homeland and all that must necessarily come with it,” Gorsuch wrote, referring to the attempted ethnic cleansing of the Navajo in the 1860s.

“Perhaps here, as there, some measure of justice will prevail in the end,” he added.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas questioned the trust relationship between the federal government and tribes.

“The influence of the ‘trust relationship’ idea on these doctrinal areas is troubling, as the trust relationship appears to lack any real support in our constitutional system,” Thomas wrote.

