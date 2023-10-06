Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced on Friday that he is not resigning from his seat and plans to run for reelection in 2024, shooting down reports that he is considering stepping down following his stunning ouster as Speaker earlier this week.

“I’m not resigning, I got a lot more work to do,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol.

Asked if he plans to run for reelection next year, he responded “yes.”

The comments came shortly after Politico, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported that McCarthy was considering resigning from the House before the end of his term. Following that report, CNN said McCarthy was expected to step down.

DEVELOPING.