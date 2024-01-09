“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is issuing a ruling on who she wants to be the next president: GOP White House hopeful Nikki Haley.

“I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip smart, has executive credentials and was a superb governor,” Sheindlin said in a Tuesday statement released by Haley’s campaign.

Calling the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador “principled” and “measured,” Sheindlin said Haley has that elusive “quality of real common sense.”

“I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation,” the TV veteran said.

Haley said she was “honored” to have the support of the 81-year-old Amazon Freevee “Judy Justice” presiding judge, dubbing Sheindlin a “no-nonsense lady.”

Sheindlin, Haley said, “has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest.”

Sheindlin, the face of the courtroom show “Judge Judy” for 25 years, endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) in the 2020 White House race.

“I like somebody in Washington who’s not divisive,” she said at the time.