Shaye Moss said her life was “flipped upside down” when she became an epicenter of baseless accusations of mass election fraud in Georgia, taking the stand on Tuesday as a witness in her defamation case against longtime Trump ally Rudy Giuliani.

“I’m just this whole new messed up person,” she said.

After the 2020 election, Giuliani accused Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, of committing election fraud against former President Trump. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell already found the former New York City mayor civilly liable for his claims; the trial will determine how much money he owes Moss and Freeman as a result.

The mother and daughter are pursuing upward of $43.5 million in damages after Giuliani’s claims spurred hundreds of violent and racist threats, court filings show.

Moss joined Fulton County’s Registration and Elections office in 2012 as a temporary employee working in the mailroom, and after five years, she was brought on full-time. Earning that job was like winning one of Willy Wonka’s “golden tickets,” she testified Tuesday.

Her career in local government was inspired in part by her grandmother, a retired county worker herself. Growing up, Moss heard stories about Black women not having the right to vote and said she was proud to help facilitate that right with her work.

On Dec. 4, toward the end of Moss’s work day, the director of Fulton County’s Registration and Elections office came to her side of the building and asked to meet with her. Moss said she thought her team had been “noticed” for its hard work and wondered whether she would receive a promotion.

But when she entered their office, she was the only one smiling. Her boss pulled up a Dec. 3, 2020, tweet by Giuliani that read: “WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes.” The “supervisor” in question was her.

Then, Moss learned about the “hateful, racist, violent, negative, nasty messages” that had started pouring in about her. One message warned: “Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.”

Closing her eyes and taking deep breaths while recounting the experience, Moss said she felt “immediately fearful.”

“How could someone with so much power go public and talk about things he obviously has no clue about?” Moss said of Giuliani. “It’s just obvious that it’s lies…it’s hurtful, it’s untrue, it’s unfair.”

From there, her life “flipped upside down.” She changed her hair’s style and color the next day, fearing someone would “attempt to hang” her for the crimes Giuliani and others had alleged.

Her lawyer, John Lankford, showed the jury of eight Washington, D.C. residents two selfies to depict the difference, one taken on Election Day and the other on Dec. 5, 2020. She wore long, blonde braids and a mask that read “vote” in the first selfie, while in the second, her hair was cut to her chin and her face was “puffy from crying all night.”

“Dec. 4, 2020 was the last day I was this outgoing, happy, bubbly Shaye. That was the day that everything in my life changed; everything just flipped upside down,” she said.

Since then, she said she’s become anxious and has “a lot of dark moments.” She never goes out alone and avoids going out with her mother, Freeman, so others don’t recognize them. And in April 2022, she left her job with Fulton County; she said she felt like a “pariah” in the office and had been passed up for any promotion — “a slap in the face,” she said.

“Had you ever planned on leaving?” Lankford, Moss’ lawyer, asked the former election worker.

“No,” Moss tearfully replied, shaking her head side to side and wiping her face with a tissue. “I wanted to retire as a county worker like my grandma and make her proud, make my mom proud.”