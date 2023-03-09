Registered Republican respondents in a new University of North Florida poll showed support for state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a potential contender for a 2024 presidential bid.

The new poll, published Thursday, found that 52 percent of state registered Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in a 2024 Republican presidential primary, while 27 percent of those surveyed said would cast their votes for former President Trump.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who announced her presidential campaign last month, came in third with four percent of state registered Republican respondents saying they would vote for her, followed by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who received support from three percent of respondents and former Vice President Mike Pence, who received support from two percent of those surveyed.

When asked to choose between Trump and DeSantis in a head-to-head race, 59 percent of state Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis, as 28 percent of those surveyed said would vote for Trump.

When asked about an hypothetical 2024 matchup between President Biden and Trump, 50 percent of state respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 43 percent of those surveyed saying they would cast a vote for Biden, according to the poll.

When asked the same question about a hypothetical DeSantis-Trump 2024 matchup, 51 percent of state respondents said they would vote for DeSantis, as 42 percent of those surveyed said they would cast their vote for Biden.

The poll comes as DeSantis, whose name has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, used his State of the State address on Tuesday to highlight how he fought back against woke culture in his state and touted his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in his state.

DeSantis’ State of the State address also marked the beginning of a 60-day legislative session in Florida as state Republicans, who won supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature last November, are expected to move quickly on bills such as allowing residents to carry a concealed weapon without a license in the state and a ban on abortion.

When asked about a potential open carry concealed weapon law, 62 percent of state Republican respondents said they oppose the proposed bill, while 36 percent of those surveyed said they support the passing of the bill.

Sixty-one percent of state Republican respondents said they oppose a bill that will ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, as 34 percent of those surveyed said they support the passing of the bill.

The University of North Florida survey was conducted from from February 25 to March 7 with a total of 1,452 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.57 percentage points.