Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the new chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has requested that the Secret Service hand over all the information it has on individuals who visited President Biden’s Delaware home in the time since he served as vice president, as the panel ramps up its probe of Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The request — made to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Monday — came after Comer demanded that visitor logs for the residence be turned over, but the White House said such records do not exist.

“Given the White House’s lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President,” Comer wrote in a letter to Cheatle.

The letter asks that materials be handed over by Feb. 6.

The call to the Secret Service is Comer’s latest move as his Oversight committee probes the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s Wilmington home and his old office at the Penn Biden Center.

Earlier this month, Comer demanded that the White House turn over visitor logs for the president’s Wilmington home. The White House counsel’s office, however, said such records do not exist for the residence, writing in a statement, “Like every president across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.”

In Monday’s letter, Comer said that, according to Secret Service personnel, the agency “does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.”

The latest tranche of materials — 11 classified documents — were discovered at the Delaware residence on Friday, when Department of Justice (DOJ) officials searched the premises. The materials included documents from Biden’s time as senator and vice president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the matter earlier this month.

Comer has plowed full steam ahead with his own probe of the matter, sending out letters requesting information on the topic. Last week, the Oversight chairman wrote a letter to the president of the University of Pennsylvania requesting a visitor log of individuals who met with Biden at the Penn Biden Center and information on security at the think tank and any donations that may have a connection to China.