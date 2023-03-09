President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 budget proposal at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

President Biden on Thursday said that the scathing report the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued about the investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was “long overdue.”

The report released on Wednesday found that the police department and the local government had engaged in a pattern of discriminatory behavior against Black citizens.

“Cops need help. There’s some bad cops, by the way. What we did, my Justice Department just did in Louisville, Kentucky, was long overdue— put those suckers in jail,” Biden said in remarks in Philadelphia.

“By the way, how many cops you know like bad cops? I don’t know many, not a joke,” he added.

Biden’s comments on the Louisville police investigation came as he was touting the funding for policing in his budget, which he unveiled on Thursday. The budget includes funding for 100,000 more police officers nationwide and would give $19.4 billion over 10 years for crime prevention strategies.

The budget would also give $5 billion over 10 years for community violence interventions, including hiring more school nurses, counselors, mental health help, and training new officers.

Biden has recently tried to navigate the politically charged issue of crime, which was in the spotlight last week when said he wouldn’t veto legislation Republicans had championed that would undo parts of a District of Columbia crime bill. He has consistently tried to push back on the narrative that he is soft on crime or aligned with the left-wing “defund the police” movement.

The DOJ launched the investigation into Louisville in April 2021, in the aftermath of the death of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman who was killed in 2020 by police following a no-knock warrant being executed at her apartment.

The report found that the police department and local government have regularly used excessive force, conducted searches without valid warrants, used no-knock warrants, discriminated against Black people in law enforcement activities and taken other actions that violate the Constitution and federal law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday that the police’s conduct was “unacceptable” and “heartbreaking.”