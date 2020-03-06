Women’s History Month: The glue that holds the Ostovich fight camp together

HONOLULU (KHON2) – March is Women’s History month and the KHON2 Digital Team is taking a look at some remarkable women in our community.

Meet the glue that holds the Ostovich fighters together, otherwise known as their “super mom.”

“The Queen of the cage.” That’s how Debbie Ostovich’s children describe her.

Being a mom to two professional fighters is just one of her many professions.

When Debbie isn’t in her children’s corner, she’s taking care of her students in the classroom.

She has 14 years under her belt as a teacher and another 12 as a vice principal at Maili Elementary.

Debbie also pours her heart into her athletes at her family-run mixed martial arts gym.

After years of watching her husband and kids in the ring, Debbie added one more role to her plate…coach.

No matter what role she’s balancing, Debbie will always be the glue that holds her family together.