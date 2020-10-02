Serg’s Mexican Kitchen brings a taste of Mexico City to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Serg’s Mexican Kitchen has been a staple in Manoa Valley for over a decade.

Sergio Arellano moved from Mexico City to Oahu many years ago to be closer to family. After settling in, he decided to bring a taste of Mexico to the islands.

“So all our recipes are my family’s recipes,” said Sergio Arellano, owner of Serg’s Mexican Kitchen. “We do everything from scratch. I represent my family more than just the food. So I always make sure that everything is on point.”

Arellano says customers can expect to bite into authentic Mexican cuisine inspired from Mexico City.

“Our signature dish is the flauta, which is a 10 inch flour tortilla with stuffing with your favorite kind of meat or vegetarian. Then we drizzle it and we fry it. Then we add items like avocado, salsa, sour cream, Mexican cheese, cilantro and onions.”

Serg’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated their 11th anniversary in Manoa this year.

“It feels great to be able to represent our culture, to represent where we come from and the different styles of cooking. So it’s great that the Hispanic community is actually growing in Hawaii.”

Arellano says this dream of bringing delicious and authentic Mexican food to Hawaii wouldn’t have been possible without his family.

“I’m so thankful for my kids. They’re almost there more than I am sometimes. They’re always working hard and making it happen.”

