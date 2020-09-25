Hispanic Heritage Month: Mama D’s Famous Pasteles aims to continue family legacy

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mama D’s Famous Pasteles is a local Puerto Rican food company that’s been around for decades.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The company is named after Mama D herself, otherwise known as Cecilia Rodrigues.

Unfortunately, Mama D passed away eight years ago, but her daughters have taken over the business to continue her legacy.

“We learned it from mom, because she always made pasteles,” said Emelia Rodrigues, owner of Mama D Famous Pasteles. “She always had a lot of customers throughout the years and she finally taught us how to do it.”

The Rodrigues family migrated from Puerto Rico and has brought authentic Hispanic cuisine to Hawaii.

Mama D’s is known for their pastele nachos and other Puerto Rican specialties.

The business is family owned and operated and Rodrigues says it’s definitely a family affair.

“So once we know we have a fair, catering or some kind of fundraiser, we get our troops together. Our brothers and spouses are doing the bananas, prepping, putting up tents and transporting all the equipment. Everybody gets together and helps.”

Rodrigues says pastele making is a labor of love. It takes about four to five days to make 400 pasteles. The ingredients consist of pork, cilantro, parsley, green onions, bananas, olives and various spices.

Mama D’s is also known for their pastele stew and gandule rice.

In the hundreds of pastele they dish out every year, they always include a touch of Mama D.

“Mom always went with flavor and the pastele has to be prepped in a certain way. Mom always taught us to prepare with a lot of love, pride and patience. Those are the main ingredients.”

Mama D’s has served the local community with delicious food at many events over the years including the Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The business hopes to continue to serve up authentic Puerto Rican dishes for many more years to come while continuing to make Mama D proud.

“My sister and I try to keep it going in her honor. Hopefully, the next generation will, but we’re proud of what we have done so far.”

To place an order call 808-389-6540 or email: emelia.rodrigues@yahoo.com.

Latest stories on KHON2