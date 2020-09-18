Hispanic Heritage Month: Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe keep culture alive despite pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – September kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month around the nation. Despite Coronavirus restrictions, a local Hispanic entertainment group is keeping the culture alive.

The annual Hispanic Heritage Month festival is a hot spot for food, entertainment and crafts highlighting Hispanic culture. The event has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Ortiz and the Son Caribe band, longtime performers at the festival, say it’s an opportunity for the community to learn about Hispanic culture.

“We’ve been a part of that for the last 20 years,” said Eddie Ortiz, band leader of Son Caribe. “The Hispanic community is not one group of people, because we’re from all different countries and all different areas of the world. It’s a time where we can all come together and really share and enjoy each other’s contributions to what makes the whole.”

Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe have been around for decades in Hawaii educating and entertaining through music.

“We’ve had support of not only the Hispanic community, but the local community as well. They come out to a lot of our events. We feature little dance lessons before the show, because people do want to dance. A lot of times they get intimidated, they don’t want to get out on the floor. This helps to break the ice and the folks stay throughout the night.”

Many of the band’s gigs have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but they’ve kept the culture alive through virtual concerts.

The band also has an upcoming performance at Blue Note Hawaii to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s a one night only event on October 2nd. We’ll be there at 6 p.m. and then again at 8:30 p.m. and it’s socially distanced. They’re only selling a certain number of seats and tables.”

