Wings, catfish, jerk chicken, more southern food offered at Hickam Black-owned restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Making homestyle southern comfort food and sharing it with the military community is how Andrew and Nairobi Harrison spends their days.

However, making savory southern food wasn’t Andrew’s first career. Andrew said he served 24 years in the Navy and during the last bit of his service he started catering southern food to the community.

Andrew and Nairobi, co-owners of Smokin Wings n Southern Things of Hawaii, said they have been in business since 2014.

At first, while Andrew was transitioning out of the military, he said they took on catering jobs for churches, family gatherings, birthday parties and more.

In 2015, Andrew retired from the Navy and started working at local food events.

He said in 2017 they started a food trailer on Hickam Air Force Base and eventually opened up business inside the Hickam AMC Passenger Terminal.

They predominantly serve the military community, but welcome anyone to stop by. You will need to go through Hickam AFB Kuntz Gate to get to their restaurant.

They said because the word ‘southern’ is in the title of their restaurant, he frequently gets asked where in the south he grew up.

“Our customers often ask where we are from and when we say that we were raised in Michigan, it has to be quickly followed by, ‘but our grandparents were born in the south and Jamaica’. Some are skeptical but the proof as they say, is in the pudding.” said Andrew and Nairobi.

Andrew and Nairobi said they sell signature southern food, and for many military members stationed in Hawaii, this food reminds them of home.

From their collard greens, to their baked beans, and of course with corn bread on the side, Smokin Wings n Southern Things sells it all.

Andrew and Nairobi said their signature item is their wings matched with their sweet and spicy pineapple habanero or honey BBQ sauce.

Supporting a Black owned business is important during Black History Month. Andrew and Nairobi said when they gets the chance to support a locally owned business he will.

They said supporting Black owned businesses shows unity and strengthens the economy, along with giving hope to other minority ran businesses that may be starting out.

Andrew and Nairobi said selling food in Hawaii has been nice, they said many people want to try different staples that remind them of home and he is happy to provide that.

To look at their full menu or to support this black owned restaurant click here for more information.