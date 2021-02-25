The Honolulu African American Film Festival celebrates Black History Month and its 10th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu African American Film Festival is celebrating its 10th Anniversary.

“It really gives an opportunity for us to kind of showcase the black experience,” said Sandra Simms with the Honolulu African American Film Festival. “It’s an experience that’s globally known as well as here in the United States and in the Caribbean and South America.”

The HAAFF is a month-long event that showcases a diverse collection of films. The goal is to celebrate African American cinema.

“These sort of things that we share, that we draw from each other’s experiences, are life stories. It’s how we are human. We’ve seen here that the Black Lives Matter movement, even here in Honolulu, that for communities that are marginalized, it isn’t just enough to just single out one person or one group, it takes all of us. It takes the whole entire community,” said Simms.

The HAAFF provides a space for Black filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors to present their talent. One of the films being featured is Fly Me To The Moon by Esther Figueroa.

“It’s a feature documentary that weaves together complex themes about how on planet earth everything is connected, often in unexpected ways,” said Esther Figueroa, filmmaker of Fly Me To The Moon.

The HAAFF takes places every February at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art. It’s a month filled with celebration and panels with the filmmakers.

This year, there will be a virtual twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s had its limitations, but also in this way, we’re reaching a broader audience. The films are going to be mostly free to the public. So that’ll be great and that gives people a real good opportunity to see this array of experiences, of life experiences. So we’re excited about that,” Simms said.

The HAAFF begins on Thursday and runs until March 6.

To learn more about the festival and to claim virtual tickets, click here.