Each year, our nation takes time to honor the contributions of the Black community during Black History Month. This year, the focus is on health and wellness, issues which can be amplified for the African American community.

One area that is a source of hope: churches. Many have been essential to the black struggle for freedom.

Helping the black population in Hawaii find a community was the goal of The Popolo Project when it started as a blog. Now it’s grown into a movement.

An NFL player has stepped forward to shine a light on an issue that lingers in the darkness. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has become the face of his team’s effort to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Through a program called The Confess Project, licensed barbers are trained to be mental health champions for black men who are less likely to see a therapist.