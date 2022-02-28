HONOLULU (KHON2) — Feb. 28 is the last day of Black History Month and The Popolo Project, an organization dedicated to telling Black Hawaii residents’ stories, have put on numerous events showcasing Black excellence all month long.

From hosting talkbacks with Black authors to hosting poetry readings for their community, The Popolo Project highlighted what it means to be Black and to live in Hawaii.

Instead of calling it Black History Month, The Popolo Project called their events Black Futures Month.

Akiemi Glenn, the creator of The Popolo Project, said while it is important to honor and celebrate significant Black characters and role models in the past, it is also just as important to celebrate current role models who are paving the way for future Black creators, entrepreneurs and visionaries.

“We produce educational and cultural learning opportunities, host community gatherings, and create original media that create new narratives for and about Black people, rooting our experiences and identities in a lush ecosystem of knowledge and kinship,” said Glenn.

Although the month of February is ending you can still check out past projects and events The Popolo Project put out, like their numerous feature pieces on Black Hawaii residents and the organization participating in Black August in 2021.

The Popolo Project is also looking for volunteers to help them on the numerous projects they put out. For ways to get involved head to The Popolo Project’s website.