Health Korea Hawaii

Panasonic makes very high-quality chairs. Its design is smooth, sleek, and simple. It easily goes from being a regular chair to a massage chair in a matter of minutes. The thick pads on the back provide extra comfort and add to the overall sleek look you’d expect from a Panasonic. Combining 33 airbags along with the advanced roller system, you’re sure to feel relaxed. Features like the Heated Foot Massage, Junetsu Massage, Double Heated Rollers Heads and the Body Scan technology really bring out the best in this chair.

Health juices from Korea’s #1 health food brand.

The dry eyes solution.

15 different modes of vibrating massage. Refreshing air pressure massage. Heat massage.

Contact Info:

Located at Ala Moana Center, second floor of the Mauka Wing, near Target.

Phone: 1-808-201-5426

Monday – Saturday: 9:30am – 9pm

Sunday: 10am – 7pm