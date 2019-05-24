Hawaii Weather

Honolulu Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 81° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 66°

Friday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 65°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 66°

Sunday

81° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Showers
Showers 47% 80° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°
Partly Cloudy

Honolulu

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
18 mph ENE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Waianae

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Kaneohe

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Kailua Kona

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Kahului

78°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 81°
Wind
28 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Lihue

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Honolulu Weather Radar

Your KHON2 Weather Team

Hawaii & Honolulu Forecast

More Weather Blog