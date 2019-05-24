Hawaii Weather

Honolulu Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Honolulu80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 18 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 16%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Waianae80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Kaneohe79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Kailua Kona77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Kahului78°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 28 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Lihue76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 16 mph E
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 22%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter