Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can enjoy traditional Okinawan performances at the 2022 Okinawan Festival, featuring the Odo family.

The 2022 Okinawan Festival is returning to in-person festivities on September 3rd and 4th, where guests can enjoy food, culture and traditional practices.

“Our family has been playing the sanshin, a 3-stringed instrument that is the heart of Okinawan music,” says Kenton Odo, Sanshin teacher and performer.

Odo and his family have brought their teachings from their household to the classroom.

Odo says, “We teach everyone from all ages. Beginning to advance, we love sharing our knowledge of the Sanshin and Okinawan culture with everyone.”

Guests of the Okinawan festival can watch the Multigenerational Performing Arts Family perform at Honolulu Convention Center.

The 2022 Okinawan Festival will be held Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday September 4th at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Website:

www.okinawanfestival.com