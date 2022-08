On today’s show, Pamela Young brings years of history to the screen from the days of the festival at the McCoy Pavilion to the stage of Kapiolani park. The 2022 Okinawan Festival will be held Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday September 4th at the Hawaii Convention Center. Bon Dance performances will begin at 5PM to 9PM on Saturday, September 3rd.

www.okinawanfestival.com