Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate.

At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture.

“The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It can be eaten as is, mashed or served with toppings. A popular dessert is Andagi, deep fried buns of dough similar to doughnuts,” says Pamela Young, Host of Mixed Plate.

The 2022 Okinawan Festival will be held Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday September 4th at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Website:

www.okinawanfestival.com