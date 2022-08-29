The Hawaii United Okinawa Association was established back in 1951 and is an umbrella organization under which there are 50 different clubs with approximately 40,000 members. The mission is to promote, preserve and perpetuate the Okinawan culture in Hawaii. Many of 50 member clubs are based on the towns and villages their ancestors came from – like Chatan, Yomitan, Ginowan or Nishihara. The Okinawan Festival is the biggest event of the year and has been going on for 40 years since 1982.

You can visit us at our home here at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio and visit the museum and learn about all the different clubs and volunteer groups they have. They are always looking for volunteers at the Hawaii Okinawa Center.

Learn more at www.huoa.org and www.okinawanfestival.com