World renown Chef Roy Yamaguchi joined John Veneri in the Living808 Lounge to discuss Okinawa Week and the upcoming FEASTival. Chef Roy is half Okinawan and is enjoying the week’s festivities but also shares one of his mom’s recipes with our viewers.

Shari Tamashiro joined John and Chef to discuss next weeks FEASTival. A chance to showcase 19 Okinawan restaurants and their good food. For a full list of events and restaurants, visit hawaiiokinawans.com.