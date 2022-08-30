Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s largest cultural gathering, The Hawaii Okinawa Festival returns to in-person festivities.

Known as a popular form of entertainment in Okinawan culture, bon dancing is a style of performance, displayed during Obon.

“I was able to check out their practice this year, and their routine is beautiful. I can’t wait to see them perform it live at this year’s festival,” says Pamela Young, Host of Mixed Plate.

The 2022 Okinawan Festival will be held Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday September 4th at the Hawaii Convention Center. Bon Dance performances will begin at 5PM to 9PM on Saturday, September 3rd.

Website:

www.okinawanfestival.com