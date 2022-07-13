HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yelp Hawaii came out with their list of top eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.

The website identified businesses in the restaurant category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 15, 2022, and all businesses have a passing health score as of June 15, 2022.

From poke nachos, to waffles and everything in between the list of top eateries covers it all.

Top places to eat in Honolulu:

Waffle and Berry Ry’s Poke Shack Royal Lobster Kahuku Farms Adela’s Country Eatery Aloha Shrimp Poke for the People AV Restaurant Aloha Melt Waikiki Da Bald Guy

The number one spot goes to Waffle and Berry a local eatery known for all things waffle, berries and fruit. They also are known to make great acai bowls.

For more information on Yelp’s list head to their website or follow them on Instagram.