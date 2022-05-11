HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new list ranking the best hotels in the world came out and Hawaii had more than a dozen on the list.

Travel + Leisure ranked the top 500 hotels in the world ranked by eight geographic regions: Africa and the Middle East; Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific; Canada; the Caribbean; Europe; Mexico, Central America, and South America; and the United States.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hotels that made the list located on the Big Island are:

Fairmont Orchid – Island of Hawaii

Four Season Resort Hualalai – Island of Hawaii

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection – Island of Hawaii

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection – Island of Hawaii

Westin Hapuna Beach Resort – Island of Hawaii

Hawaii is home to many luxury hotels and resorts with travelers coming in by the thousands to enjoy their Hawaiian vacations. Four Seasons Resort Lanai was also on the list and Timbers Kauai.

With COVID restrictions easing up more people are booking their flights and hotels to enjoy all that Hawaii offers.

Hotels that made the list located on Oahu are:

Halekulani – Oahu

The Laylow, Autograph Collection – Oahu

Prince Waikiki – Oahu

Hotels that made the list located on Maui are:

Hotel Wailea – Maui

Montage Kapalua Bay – Maui

Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To see the rest of the hotels listed head to Travel + Leisure’s website.