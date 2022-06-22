Long lines were seen at Lihue Airport on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is warning travelers to arrive early at Lihue Airport if traveling through Friday, June 24.

Long lines were seen outside the airport as a result of new X-ray scanners being installed at the security checkpoint. Work is expected to finish by Friday.

The new scanners will be used to screen carry-on luggage and allow workers to get a better look at its contents with 3-D images. Travelers can leave everything in their carry-ons, including electronics larger than a cellphone and food. This will ultimately reduce the number of bag checks that are required.

In addition to the scanners, TSA recently installed Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units at Lihue Airport that are used to confirm the validity of a traveler’s photo identification and flight info. These units are designed to identify fraudulent documents.

During the summer travel season, travelers can expect it to be extremely busy at the airport, especially this week as they finish installing the scanners. HDOT advises travelers arriving between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to come three hours before their flight due to the long lines.

TSA says the busiest days to travel are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Click here for tips.