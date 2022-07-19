HONOLULU (KHON2) — Famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada to visit Hawaii this year, according to a state-commissioned survey.
While most tourists opted to go to the beach and hike the trails over surfing or skydiving, they were more spread out in where they went for entertainment, dining and shopping.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The Q1 2022 Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey (VSAT) by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released a list of activities that visitors participated in categorized by sightseeing, recreation, entertainment and dining, shopping and history, culture and fine arts.
Eight visitor markets are typically analyzed, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, those from Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe were not surveyed.
SIGHTSEEING
|ACTIVITY
|U.S. WEST
|U.S EAST
|CANADA
|TOTAL
|96%
|97.6%
|96.6%
|On own (self guided)
|84%
|81.8%
|88.2%
|Scenic views, natural landmarks
|60.5%
|69.7%
|63%
|Visit towns, communities
|52.9%
|56%
|57.4%
|Boat, submarine, whale
|31.3%
|44%
|28.1%
|Helicopter, airplane
|4%
|8%
|7.6%
|Movie, TV, film
|5.1%
|6.5%
|4.7%
|Limo, van, bus tour
|6.3%
|13.5%
|5.5%
RECREATION
|ACTIVITY
|U.S. WEST
|U.S EAST
|CANADA
|TOTAL
|97.7%
|98%
|98.8%
|Beach / Sunbathing
|88%
|90.2%
|90.7%
|Swim in the ocean
|67.2%
|67.5%
|74.7%
|Snorkeling
|45.4%
|41.5%
|48.3%
|Hiking
|47.6%
|54.3%
|50.8%
|Park, botanical garden
|37.2%
|41.7%
|33.2%
|Run, jog, fitness walk
|31.7%
|30.9%
|39.4%
|Bodyboarding
|11.1%
|7.9%
|16.5%
|Agritourism
|10.2%
|13.3%
|9.1%
|Spa
|8.2%
|8.4%
|6%
|Canoeing, kayaking
|6.7%
|6.5%
|8.8%
|Golf
|6.6%
|8.5%
|11.7%
|Standup paddle board
|6.5%
|5%
|4.5%
|Surfing
|5.9%
|7.6%
|9%
|Fishing
|4%
|3.2%
|4.3%
|All terrain vehicle (ATV)
|3.9%
|4.2%
|3.3%
|Ziplining
|3.6%
|3.9%
|1.4%
|Cycling
|2.4%
|2.6%
|4.4%
|Scuba diving
|2.1%
|2.2%
|3.5%
|Freediving
|1.5%
|1.4%
|2%
|Backpacking, camping
|1.7%
|2.2%
|2.3%
|Sport event, tournament
|1.4%
|2.1%
|2.6%
|Mountain tube, waterfall rappel
|1.3%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Horseback riding
|1.1%
|1.4%
|2.2%
|Waterpark
|1.1%
|0.7%
|1.4%
|Jet skiing, parasailing
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Skydiving
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Windsurfing, kitesurfing
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.2%
ENTERTAINMENT & DINING
|ACTIVITY
|U.S. WEST
|U.S EAST
|CANADA
|TOTAL
|99.5%
|99.1%
|99.7%
|Family restaurant
|61.6%
|59.2%
|62.8%
|Prepared own meal
|51.8%
|44.8%
|64.7%
|Café, Coffee house
|49.1%
|49.4%
|55.2%
|Fine dining
|49.4%
|53.2%
|43.7%
|Food truck
|44%
|43.3%
|41.7%
|Fast food
|33.6%
|31%
|42.8%
|Live music, stage show
|27.3%
|32.8%
|26.4%
|Ethnic dining
|28.4%
|32.5%
|22.9%
|Lunch, sunset, dinner, evening cruise
|22.6%
|27.9%
|17.5%
|Farm to table cuisine
|16.7%
|20.2%
|14.1%
|Nightclub, dancing, bar, karaoke
|7.1%
|6.8%
|8%
SHOPPING
|ACTIVITY
|U.S. WEST
|U.S EAST
|CANADA
|TOTAL
|98.2%
|96.8%
|98.8%
|Supermarket
|66.2%
|57.7%
|72.2%
|Local shop, artisan
|59.2%
|63.4%
|58.6%
|Convenience store
|49.6%
|50.5%
|53.9%
|Hawaii made products
|46.5%
|48.4%
|43.5%
|Mall, department store
|40.7%
|36.3%
|55.6%
|Farmer’s market
|39.9%
|33.1%
|43.1%
|Hotel, resort store
|31.9%
|38.3%
|32.3%
|Designer boutique
|17.8%
|20.2%
|21.2%
|Swap meet, flea market
|16.7%
|13.5%
|16.2%
|Discount, outlet store
|14.2%
|14%
|20.2%
|Duty free store
|3.9%
|3.2%
|3.5%
HISTORY, CULTURE & FINE ARTS
|ACTIVITY
|U.S. WEST
|U.S EAST
|CANADA
|TOTAL
|66.5%
|75.2%
|61.1%
|Historic Hawaiian site
|29%
|34%
|26%
|Luau, Polynesian show, hula show
|25.5%
|37.8%
|19.8%
|Historic military site
|18.4%
|27.2%
|16.6%
|Other historical site
|11.7%
|12%
|9.4%
|Art gallery, exhibition
|10.4%
|10.4%
|12%
|Art, craft fair
|10.2%
|10.9%
|9.5%
|Lesson (ex: ukulele, hula, canoe, lei making)
|3.9%
|5.3%
|1.6%
|Art museums
|2.7%
|3.2%
|2.6%
|Festival event
|2.7%
|2.8%
|2%
|Play, concert, theatre
|2.7%
|1.5%
|2.9%
While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, there were fewer visitors who said they would return to the islands. Click here for those reasons.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
A total of 3,832 visitors were surveyed between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022. Click here for the full results.