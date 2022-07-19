HONOLULU (KHON2) — Famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada to visit Hawaii this year, according to a state-commissioned survey.

While most tourists opted to go to the beach and hike the trails over surfing or skydiving, they were more spread out in where they went for entertainment, dining and shopping.

The Q1 2022 Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey (VSAT) by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released a list of activities that visitors participated in categorized by sightseeing, recreation, entertainment and dining, shopping and history, culture and fine arts.

Eight visitor markets are typically analyzed, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, those from Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe were not surveyed.

SIGHTSEEING

ACTIVITY U.S. WEST U.S EAST CANADA TOTAL 96% 97.6% 96.6% On own (self guided) 84% 81.8% 88.2% Scenic views, natural landmarks 60.5% 69.7% 63% Visit towns, communities 52.9% 56% 57.4% Boat, submarine, whale 31.3% 44% 28.1% Helicopter, airplane 4% 8% 7.6% Movie, TV, film 5.1% 6.5% 4.7% Limo, van, bus tour 6.3% 13.5% 5.5%

RECREATION

ACTIVITY U.S. WEST U.S EAST CANADA TOTAL 97.7% 98% 98.8% Beach / Sunbathing 88% 90.2% 90.7% Swim in the ocean 67.2% 67.5% 74.7% Snorkeling 45.4% 41.5% 48.3% Hiking 47.6% 54.3% 50.8% Park, botanical garden 37.2% 41.7% 33.2% Run, jog, fitness walk 31.7% 30.9% 39.4% Bodyboarding 11.1% 7.9% 16.5% Agritourism 10.2% 13.3% 9.1% Spa 8.2% 8.4% 6% Canoeing, kayaking 6.7% 6.5% 8.8% Golf 6.6% 8.5% 11.7% Standup paddle board 6.5% 5% 4.5% Surfing 5.9% 7.6% 9% Fishing 4% 3.2% 4.3% All terrain vehicle (ATV) 3.9% 4.2% 3.3% Ziplining 3.6% 3.9% 1.4% Cycling 2.4% 2.6% 4.4% Scuba diving 2.1% 2.2% 3.5% Freediving 1.5% 1.4% 2% Backpacking, camping 1.7% 2.2% 2.3% Sport event, tournament 1.4% 2.1% 2.6% Mountain tube, waterfall rappel 1.3% 1.6% 1.4% Horseback riding 1.1% 1.4% 2.2% Waterpark 1.1% 0.7% 1.4% Jet skiing, parasailing 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Skydiving 0.3% 0.1% 0.3% Windsurfing, kitesurfing 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% LIST: Oahu spots that tourists liked (and didn’t) ENTERTAINMENT & DINING ACTIVITY U.S. WEST U.S EAST CANADA TOTAL 99.5% 99.1% 99.7% Family restaurant 61.6% 59.2% 62.8% Prepared own meal 51.8% 44.8% 64.7% Café, Coffee house 49.1% 49.4% 55.2% Fine dining 49.4% 53.2% 43.7% Food truck 44% 43.3% 41.7% Fast food 33.6% 31% 42.8% Live music, stage show 27.3% 32.8% 26.4% Ethnic dining 28.4% 32.5% 22.9% Lunch, sunset, dinner, evening cruise 22.6% 27.9% 17.5% Farm to table cuisine 16.7% 20.2% 14.1% Nightclub, dancing, bar, karaoke 7.1% 6.8% 8%

SHOPPING

ACTIVITY U.S. WEST U.S EAST CANADA TOTAL 98.2% 96.8% 98.8% Supermarket 66.2% 57.7% 72.2% Local shop, artisan 59.2% 63.4% 58.6% Convenience store 49.6% 50.5% 53.9% Hawaii made products 46.5% 48.4% 43.5% Mall, department store 40.7% 36.3% 55.6% Farmer’s market 39.9% 33.1% 43.1% Hotel, resort store 31.9% 38.3% 32.3% Designer boutique 17.8% 20.2% 21.2% Swap meet, flea market 16.7% 13.5% 16.2% Discount, outlet store 14.2% 14% 20.2% Duty free store 3.9% 3.2% 3.5%

HISTORY, CULTURE & FINE ARTS

ACTIVITY U.S. WEST U.S EAST CANADA TOTAL 66.5% 75.2% 61.1% Historic Hawaiian site 29% 34% 26% Luau, Polynesian show, hula show 25.5% 37.8% 19.8% Historic military site 18.4% 27.2% 16.6% Other historical site 11.7% 12% 9.4% Art gallery, exhibition 10.4% 10.4% 12% Art, craft fair 10.2% 10.9% 9.5% Lesson (ex: ukulele, hula, canoe, lei making) 3.9% 5.3% 1.6% Art museums 2.7% 3.2% 2.6% Festival event 2.7% 2.8% 2% Play, concert, theatre 2.7% 1.5% 2.9%

While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, there were fewer visitors who said they would return to the islands. Click here for those reasons.

A total of 3,832 visitors were surveyed between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022. Click here for the full results.